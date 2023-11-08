Telefonica books higher than expected Q3 profit, sees profitability rising through 2026

Adds targets for 2023-2026 period

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Wednesday its net profit in the third quarter rose 9.3% to 502 million euros ($535.73 million), above analysts' estimates and said it sees a constant annual rise in profitability until 2026.

The net profit was higher than the 276 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus, Telefonica said.

The company's core earnings were 3.33 billion euros out of overall revenues of 10.32 billion euros.

In a separate document laying out its strategy for the years 2023-2026, Telefonica said it expects core earnings to rise by 2% per year and overall revenues by 1% as it will focus on growth, profitability and sustainability.

The company reiterated that it expects revenues to rise 4% in 2023 and core earnings to grow 3% this year from 2022.

($1 = 0.9370 euros)

