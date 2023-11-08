News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica books higher than expected Q3 profit, sees profitability rising through 2026

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

November 08, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds targets for 2023-2026 period

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Wednesday its net profit in the third quarter rose 9.3% to 502 million euros ($535.73 million), above analysts' estimates and said it sees a constant annual rise in profitability until 2026.

The net profit was higher than the 276 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus, Telefonica said.

The company's core earnings were 3.33 billion euros out of overall revenues of 10.32 billion euros.

In a separate document laying out its strategy for the years 2023-2026, Telefonica said it expects core earnings to rise by 2% per year and overall revenues by 1% as it will focus on growth, profitability and sustainability.

The company reiterated that it expects revenues to rise 4% in 2023 and core earnings to grow 3% this year from 2022.

($1 = 0.9370 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Charlie Devereux)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.