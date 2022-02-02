US Markets
Telefonica and Zara's owner Ortega buy 40% of Telxius from KKR

Corina Pons Reuters
Spain's Telefonica SA and fashion retailer Zara's owner Amancio Ortega agreed to buy the 40% stake in mobile phone mast operator Telxius that belong to KKR for 216 million euros ($243.45 million), Telefonica said late on Tuesday.

Telefonica and Ortega, through his family office Pontegadea, will become the sole shareholders in Telxius through their joint-venture called Pontel, Telefonica said in a filing to the market regulator.

Simultaneously, Pontegadea will raise its stake in Pontel to 30% from 9.99%, the filing said.

