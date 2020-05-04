Telefónica and Liberty Global in Talks to Merge U.K. Operations

Spain’s Telefónica said on Monday it is in talks with U.S. tycoon John Malone’s cable group Liberty Global over a possible merger of their U.K. operations, in a deal that would create a new television and mobile company with a combined value of almost £28 billion ($35 billion).

The Spanish telecom group (ticker: TEF) said discussions to combine its O2 mobile business with Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) Virgin Media cable network were in “negotiation phase” and it couldn’t guarantee the terms of the deal or the probability of success. People close to the situation said the talks were at an advanced stage and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, when Telefónica is due to report its first-quarter earnings.

If successful, the deal would radically reshape the U.K telecom industry, creating a competitor to the country’s top operator, BT Group, (BT.A.U.K.) by combining the 34 million customers on O2’s mobile network with Virgin Media’s 3.3 million mobile customers and its 6 million broadband users.

Analysts at New Street Research pegged the value of the deal at £28 billion, including debt and synergies.

Under the terms being discussed, the new company would be owned equally by both companies, with Liberty Global making a cash payment to Telefónica, according to people familiar with the matter. ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, which is 10% owned by Liberty, wouldn’t be included in the new venture, those people said.

Liberty Global declined to comment.

Shares in Liberty Global were up 0.7% to $22.41 in New York trading Monday morning. Telefónica’s stock rose 3.4% to €4.31 in early afternoon European trading on Monday.

Telefónica has been looking at options for O2 since 2016 when European regulators blocked its planned £10.3 billion sale of the mobile business to CK Hutchison (0001.Hong Kong), the owner of Three, on the grounds that the deal would have left the U.K. with just three major mobile-phone-network operators, resulting in higher prices and less choice for consumers.

A deal with Liberty Global would help it significantly reduce the Spanish telecoms debt load, which stood at almost €37 billion at the end of 2019.

Malone, who also controls Discovery Communications, earned the nickname the Cable Cowboy after making his fortune through a string of deals that transformed and helped consolidate the U.S. cable industry into one dominated by a handful of players.

If Liberty Global and Telefónica pull off their planned deal, it would be a major coup at a time when global deal making has collapsed, as companies focus on liquidity and preserving cash amid the coronavirus crisis. There were just $789.8 billion in deals announced worldwide during the first four months of 2020, down 39% from a year earlier and the lowest year-to-date level since 2013, according to data from Refinitiv.

Liberty Global bought Virgin Media, which offers pay-television, broadband, and phone packages in the U.K., in a cash-and-stock deal worth $23.3 billion in 2013. In the U.K., Virgin competes with Sky, which is owned by Comcast (CMCSA), in pay-TV, and with BT and Sky in broadband.

The deal would be a blow to Vodafone (VOD), which signed a deal last year with Virgin Media in the U.K. for the two companies to use each other’s networks beginning in 2022.

“A merger would mean that Vodafone faces a stronger converged competitor,” Goldman analysts said. They estimated that the contract, which is worth around £100 million in revenues, could also be at risk if the deal between Telefónica and Liberty goes ahead.

