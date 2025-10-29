Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC A) Price Target Increased by 11.35% to 87.03

The average one-year price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC A) has been revised to 87,03 kr / share. This is an increase of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 78,16 kr dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62,79 kr to a high of 109,49 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of 91,60 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC A is 0.00%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC A by 22.00% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC A by 14.78% over the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC A by 15.67% over the last quarter.

