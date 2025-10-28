Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC B) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 86.79

The average one-year price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC B) has been revised to 86,79 kr / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 78,49 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62,62 kr to a high of 109,20 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.21% from the latest reported closing price of 91,56 kr / share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC B is 0.24%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 296,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,551K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,360K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC B by 19.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,598K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC B by 2.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18,149K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,841K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC B by 17.34% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 15,511K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,337K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC B by 22.92% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 10,605K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC B by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.