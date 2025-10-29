Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (HLSE:ERIBR) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 7.92

The average one-year price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (HLSE:ERIBR) has been revised to 7,92 € / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of 7,08 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,71 € to a high of 9,96 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.21% from the latest reported closing price of 8,35 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIBR is 0.24%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 296,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,551K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,360K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIBR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,598K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIBR by 2.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18,149K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,841K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIBR by 17.34% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 15,511K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,337K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIBR by 22.92% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 10,605K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIBR by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.