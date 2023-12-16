Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson - ADR (ERIC) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 6.09

The average one-year price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson - ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been revised to 6.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 5.64 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.15 to a high of 9.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.60% from the latest reported closing price of 5.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson - ADR. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC is 0.22%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 410,227K shares. The put/call ratio of ERIC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 141,935K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,618K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 54,906K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 10.42% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 54,602K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,013K shares, representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 27.07% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 38,744K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SRB holds 18,034K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,180K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, is a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.