Teleflex's (TFX) Wattson Temporary Pacing Receives FDA Nod

Teleflex Incorporated TFX recently announced the receipt of the FDA clearance for Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire. The company will feature Wattson at TVT — The Structural Heart Summit between Jun 7-10 in Phoenix.

The latest development will expand company’s Structural Heart Portfolio with the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire designed specifically for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV).

More on Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire

The Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire offers dual functionality, allowing valve delivery and ventricular bipolar pacing during TAVR or BAV treatments. It has a straightforward design to increase procedural efficiency.

The device offers an alternative to the right ventricular pacing procedure that is intended to reduce a number of risks, steps and expenses. The Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire is designed with numerous electrodes and a bipolar.

Significance of Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire

Using Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire, the company can provide doctors a brand-new instrument that was created to address unmet clinical needs that are typically encountered during TAVR or BAV surgeries.

The Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire demonstrates Teleflex’s commitment to offering more solutions to further simplify minimalist TAVR and other structural treatments and focus on deliberate innovation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global structural heart devices market size to be valued at $9.1 billion by 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.15%. A rise in incidence of structural heart diseases (aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation), technological advancements, the development of innovative repair devices — such as annuloplasty rings and occluders — and an increase in the demand for minimally-invasive techniques are factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Teleflex received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Arrow EZ-IO Needle. The EZ-IO Needle, a critical component of the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System, has a patented diamond tip designed for fast, precise and steady insertion. The EZ-IO System can be used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases.

In May 20203, Teleflex presented new research findings reinforcing the long-term durability of Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) with the UroLift System and lower complication rates compared to other minimally invasive procedures for men with enlarged prostate, also called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Price Performance

Shares of the company have dropped 11.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 4.5%.

