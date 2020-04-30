Teleflex Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) said, as a result of the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 financial guidance. The company noted that, due to the anticipation for a surge in demand for capacity to treat those affected with COVID-19, medical authorities globally have advised the deferral of elective medical procedures.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.72, up 21.4% from prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $630.6 million, up 2.8% from last year; or up 4.0% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter.

