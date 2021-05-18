TeleFlex (TFX) Urolift Grows, Organic Sales Hit by Pandemic

Teleflex Incorporated TFX has been witnessing gradual rebound in revenues, driven by stable performance across it operating segments and geographies. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past six months, Teleflex’s stock has outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 4.6% compared with the industry's 4% drop.

Teleflex reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Earnings significantly exceeded the company’s expectations reflecting recovery in monthly procedures throughout the quarter, coupled with prudent operating expense management. Geographically, the company’s performance was strong in the Americas (driven by strong sales of Vascular Access and respiratory products, both of which saw coronavirus-led elevated demand) and Asia banking on improving sales volume. The raised guidance for 2021 buoys optimism.

The UroLift System remained a major revenue contributor for the company. In the first quarter, adjusting for selling days, the UroLift product grew approximately 1.9%. According to Teleflex, the strong growth trends that occurred for UroLift in March continued in April banking on improvements in average daily sales trends. April’s average daily sales for the first time reached pre-COVID daily rates on a consistent basis.

With gradual improvement in COVID situation, the company expects to see UroLift as one of the first procedures to be performed by hospitals. The company has trained 115 new urologists in the first quarter and is well on track to achieve the annual target of training 450 to 500 new urologists during 2021.



Meanwhile, on the strength of a successful 2020 campaign, Teleflex has doubled the awareness for UroLift in the targeted population of men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and also has decided to increase its investment in 2021 and run a national campaign for the full year.

Geographically, the pace of recovery in the United States during the first quarter was encouraging. Revenues were up 4.7% or 8.3% on a day sales adjusted basis. Growth in the quarter was driven by strength in Vascular, Anesthesia, Surgical and Interventional Urology on a day’s adjusted basis.

On the flip side, the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the economy as a whole, with Teleflex facing the impact since the second half of March 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, revenues were down 2.6% on a constant currency basis, driven by lingering COVID-19 headwinds.



Within EMEA, the company reported a 16.9% decline (down 14.4% on a days adjusted basis) in revenues. EMEA was impacted by a difficult year-over-year comparable. The prior-year period had seen bulk ordering ahead of the initial COVID-19 surge as well as a higher level of COVID-related restrictions and elective procedure deferrals. Further, the OEM business continued to see a lagged impact related to COVID recovery.

