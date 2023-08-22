Teleflex (TFX) Upgrades the Arrow ErgoPack Complete System

Teleflex TFX recently announced the release of the Arrow ErgoPack Complete Kit with Hemodialysis and Large Bore catheters in the United States. In the expanded kit configuration, clinicians can select between Arrowg+ard Blue Hemodialysis and Large Bore lines, with a variety of French sizes, lumens and lengths.

The latest development is intended to streamline the insertion workflow for clinicians and provide more options to suit their needs. This is likely to bolster “Arrow” brand innovations under Teleflex’s Vascular Access product group.

Enhancements in Detail

The Arrow ErgoPack Complete System expansion includes a variety of clinician-inspired updates. These include the Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, which provides tactile feedback and finer control, while the Nitinol wire included in the System is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel. The Transducer cover supports the guidelines for ultrasound insertion.



Each kit contains one pre-filled sterile saline syringe per lumen along with an additional ChloraPrep Skin Preparation applicator. It also has the option of 3M Tegaderm CHG I.V. Securement Dressing or 3M Tegaderm I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing with BioPatch Protective Disk.

More in the News

Maximal Barrier kits, such as the Arrow ErgoPack Complete System, provide clinicians with the necessary components they need for their Acute Hemodialysis and Large Bore insertions. The system’s unique combination of CVC insertion components is packaged in an ergonomic, efficient top-down, left-to-right configuration.

The design of the intuitive configuration optimizes their workflow and helps central line inserters meet the recommendations of critical third-party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI. These are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) Category 1A & 1B recommendations, Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (“SHEA”) Guidelines, the Infusion Nursing Society (“INS”) Standards of Practice and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (“OSHA”) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard.

Per a representative at the company, these benefits, along with the protection from Arrowg+ard Blue Catheters, help clinicians fight against central line-associated bloodstream infections, protecting their patients and improving their procedures.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global vascular access device market is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 6.5% through the 2022-2027 period.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, TFX received FDA clearance for the QuikClot Control+ Hemostatic Device to include mild and moderate bleeding in cardiac surgical procedures and bone surface bleeding following a sternotomy. This allows clinicians to use the device to control all bleeding in cardiac surgical procedures.

In June 2023, Teleflex announced a partnership with Shenzhen Insighters Medical Technology Co., Ltd. as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Insighters Video Laryngoscope system. It is designed to inspect the upper glottic airway and facilitate endotracheal intubation.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TFX shares have decreased 9.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.

