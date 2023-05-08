Teleflex (TFX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, 2023 Sales View Up

Teleflex Incorporated's TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.09 for the first quarter of 2023, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.

GAAP EPS of $1.63 in the first quarter were same as the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.63.

Revenues in Detail

Net revenues in the first quarter rose 10.8% year over year to $710.9 million, up 13.2% on a constant-exchange rate or CER. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Americas’ net revenues of $411.9 million rose 9% from the year-ago period’s levels and were up 9.2% at CER. The company saw growth across the majority of its businesses, including double-digit increases in interventional and surgical revenues.

EMEA net revenues of $143.3 million rose 4.7% year over year and increased 10.5% at CER. The company continued to see procedure volumes improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues from Asia rose 22.8% at CER to $78.7 million, backed by strong contributions from growth in all geographies.

Segmental Revenues

In the first quarter, the Vascular Access segment recorded net revenues of $177.7 million, up 9.2% at CER. The Interventional business registered net revenues of $116.9 million, up 23.3% at CER.

Within the Anesthesia segment, net revenues increased 9.9% at CER to $93.3 million. The Surgical segment recorded net revenues of $99 million, reflecting an increase of 14.3% year over year at CER. Revenues of $75.4 million in the Interventional Urology segment rose 0.9% at CER.

OEM recorded revenue growth of $77 million, up 34.5% at CER. The Other product segment’s (consisting of the company’s respiratory products that were not included in the divestiture to Medline, manufacturing service agreement revenues and Urology Care products) net revenues of $71.6 million registered growth of 6.4% year over year at CER.

Margins

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $391.4 million, up 13% year over year. The gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 55.1%.

Overall, adjusted operating profit was $117.2 million, up 10.6% year over year. Adjusted operating margin saw a 2-bp contraction year over year to 16.5%.

Liquidity Position

Teleflex exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $264.1 million, down from $292 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.

Cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $84.3 million compared with $62.1 million in the year-ago period.

The company has a dividend payout ratio of 10% at present.

2023 View

Teleflex updated its 2023 financial guidance.

GAAP revenue growth for 2023 is now expected in the range of 4.65-5.90% (up from the previous guidance of 4.25-5.75%). The company’s constant-currency revenue growth expectation for 2023 lies in the band of 5.00-6.25% (the previous range was 4.75-6.25%). The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $2.93 billion.

The company projects 2023 adjusted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $13.00-$13.60, suggesting a decline of 0.5% to growth of 4.1% from the comparable reported figure in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $13.28.

Our Take

Teleflex exited the first quarter of 2023 on a bullish note with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by all global product categories and expanded overall margins year-over-year. Teleflex’s Interventional Surgical and OEM product categories generated double-digit constant currency revenue growth year over year during the first quarter. The company witnessed strength across all geographies with China remained a solid contributor with very high single-digit growth in the quarter. The raised revenues 2023 outlook buoys optimism. On the flip side, escalating expenses and contraction of operating margin is discouraging.

