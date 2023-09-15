Teleflex (TFX) New Survey Highlights BPH Impact Life Quality

Teleflex Incorporated TFX revealed findings from a recent survey demonstrating how benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), an enlarged prostate, might interfere with travel plans and make other activities less enjoyable.

It is worth mentioning that BPH is a standard men’s health condition, and more than 14 million men in the United States are seeking treatment for it.

More on Survey

The Teleflex survey was conducted to understand men's experiences with urinary problems frequently linked to BPH. About 1000 males who were at least 45 years old and had at least one BPH-related urine symptom made up the survey sample.

Even though all 1000 men were polled, 95% said they must be better informed about men's health issues and only half of respondents 49% have visited a urologist. All 1000 men surveyed indicated at least one symptom commonly experienced with BPH.

Study Highlights

Per Teleflex’s management, these survey results highlight how crucial it is for men to consult a urologist if they have strange or troublesome urine symptoms. If BPH is not treated, it can exacerbate the situation and cause permanent bladder damage.

The survey findings highlight the need for more men to speak out for themselves and seek out urologists to discuss their bladder problems and receive a diagnostic test like a cystoscopy so they can get back on the road and resume living their lives.

UroLift Prospects Increases with Survey Findings

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. Over 425,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.

Patients with BPH are frequently offered drugs for the illness and might not be aware of alternative forms of care. The UroLift System is one of these options; it is a tried-and-true minimally invasive procedure that can wean men off BPH drugs and spare them from significant surgery.

The UroLiftSystem is the most popular minimally invasive BPH surgery in the United States, according to urologists and their patients. The UroLift System has been shown to have a more significant reported impact on patients' quality of life compared to drugs.

Industry Prospects

Per Verified Market Research report, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market size was valued at $8.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 15.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.81%.

Considering the market opportunities, Teleflex’s UroLift system will likely gain more market share in the coming years.

Progress In UroLift System

With respect to Teleflex’s market development objectives for UroLift, during the second quarter of 2023, TFX witnessed year-over-year growth for UroLift in the hospital setting. The overseas launch activities continue to progress in line with expectations, with Japan UroLift usage growing in line with the company’s expectations. Management stated that 97% of physicians using UroLift currently treat prostate cancer.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In May 2023, new research from Teleflex confirms the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) with the UroLift System's long-term viability and lower complication rates compared with other minimally-invasive procedures for men with enlarged prostates, often known as benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Price Performance

In the past year, TFX shares have declined 5.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 0.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Quanterix QTRX and SiBone SIBN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Haemonetics’ stock has risen 19.9% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.56 to $3.74 in 2023 and $3.96 to $4.07 in 2024 in the past 30 days. It currently carries Zacks Rank #1.



HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%



Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.19 to 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 167.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.7%. It currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for SiBone’s2023 loss have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.27 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 31% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.9%. It currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

SIBN’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.37%. In the last reported quarter, SiBone delivered an earnings surprise of 26.83%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiBone (SIBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.