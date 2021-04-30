Teleflex (TFX) Beats on Q1 Earnings and Revenues, Raises View

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.87 for the first quarter of 2021 were up 5.5% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.6%.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter was $1.58, reflecting a 43.2% plunge from the year-ago $2.78.

Revenues in Detail

Net revenues in the first quarter rose 0.5% year over year to $633.9 million but declined 2.6% on a constant exchange rate or CER. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Americas registered net revenues of $375.5 million, an increase of 4.7% year over year at CER. The acquisition of Z-Medica, LLC and an increase in sales of new products contributed to the revenue growth. However this was partially offset by a net decrease in sales volumes of existing products caused by the pandemic.

EMEA net revenues of $141.2 million dropped 16.9% at CER due to a net decrease in sales volumes of existing products caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues in Asia registered an increase of 10.3% at CER to $63.7 million primarily attributable to increased sales of new products and increased sales volumes of existing products.

Segmental Revenues

In the first quarter, the Vascular Access segment reported net revenues of $164 million, up 5.8% year over year at CER. The Interventional business registered net revenues of $96.2 million, down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis at CER.

Within the Anesthesia segment, net revenues improved 7% to $84.9 million. The Surgical segment recorded net revenues of $80.4 million, reflecting 2.3% rise at CER. Revenues of $73.4 million in the Interventional Urology segment declined 1.3% on a year-over-year basis at CER.

Meanwhile, OEM recorded revenue growth of $53.5 million, down 17.1%. The Other product segment (consisting of the company’s respiratory and urology care products) registered net revenues of $81.7 million, down 15.3% at CER.

Margins

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $344.5 million, up 3.3% year over year. Gross margin expanded 145 basis points (bps) to 54.3%.

Overall adjusted operating loss was $61.8 million against adjusted operating profit of $38 million in the year-ago period.

Liquidity Position

Teleflex exited the first quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $324.6 million, down from $375.9 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2020.

Cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations at the end of the first quarter was $110.8 million compared with operating cash outflow of $11.5 million in the year-ago period.

2021 View

Teleflex has raised its financial guidance for 2021 revenues and adjusted earnings.

Revenue growth for 2021 is expected to be in the range of 10.5-11.75% (up 8.5-9.75% at CER). This compares to the earlier guidance of revenue growth expectation of 10-11.5% (up 8-9.5% at CER). The current Zcks Consensus Estimate remains at $2.81 billion.

The company currently projects its adjusted EPS from continuing operations for 2021 to be between $12.65 and $12.85 (earlier expectation was $12.50-$12.70). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $12.63.

Our Take

Teleflex reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Geographically, the company’s performance was strong in the Americas (driven by strong sales of Vascular Access and respiratory products, both of which saw coronavirus-led elevated demand) and Asia banking on improving sales volume. The raised guidance for 2021 buoys optimism.

However, continued operating loss is a major concern.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Semler Scientific Inc. SMLR, Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY.

Semler is expected to release results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 48 cents. The consensus mark for first-quarter revenues stands at $11.9 million. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Owens & Minor is scheduled to release results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 97 cents. The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $2.29 billion. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

DENTSPLY SIRONA is slated to release results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 55 cents. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $929.3 million. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

