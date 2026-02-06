Teleflex Stock Slides 39% in a Year, but This $8.5 Million Buy Signals a Contrarian Bet

Key Points

Tejara Capital bought 69,700 Teleflex shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $8.45 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $8.50 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement.

The company's quarter-end TFX stake was 77,700 shares valued at $9.48 million.

10 stocks we like better than Teleflex ›

Tejara Capital Ltd disclosed a buy of 69,700 Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares in a February 5 SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $8.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 5, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 69,700 shares. The estimated value of the additional shares acquired is approximately $8.45 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s total position value in Teleflex rose by $8.50 million quarter over quarter, a figure that includes share additions and price fluctuations.

What else to know

This buy increased the Teleflex stake to 2.23% of Tejara’s 13F assets under management as of December 31.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:DEC: $29.07 million (12.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GLNG: $13.73 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSE:SDRL: $12.73 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE:NE: $9.85 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRVI: $9.82 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 4, Teleflex shares were priced at $106.00, down a steep 38.7% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 2/4/26) $106.00 Market capitalization $4.68 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.19 billion Dividend yield 1.28%

Company snapshot

Teleflex offers single-use medical devices for critical care, surgical, interventional, anesthesia, urology, and respiratory applications, with key product lines including Arrow catheters, UroLift System, and vascular closure devices.

The company generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacturing, and global distribution of proprietary medical devices used in hospitals and healthcare settings.

It serves hospitals, healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets worldwide.

Teleflex is a diversified medical device company specializing in devices for critical care and surgical procedures, with a global presence and a broad portfolio of proprietary products. The company leverages innovation and a strong distribution network to address the needs of hospitals and healthcare providers. Its scale and focus on single-use, high-demand medical products support a resilient business model within the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Teleflex is in the middle of a messy but intentional transition, and the stock price has reflected the discomfort. Shares are down nearly 39% over the past year even as the business continues to generate real operating growth.



In the most recent quarterly release, Teleflex posted GAAP revenue of $913 million, up 19.4% year over year, with adjusted diluted EPS rising to $3.67 (compared to $3.49 one year prior). While the headline loss was driven by impairment charges tied to portfolio reshaping, interventional and vascular categories delivered standout growth, and management narrowed full-year revenue guidance and lifted adjusted EPS expectations to a $14.00 to $14.20 range.



That context matters when you look at the portfolio this position sits within. Tejara’s top holdings skew toward volatile energy, shipping, and biotech names, making Teleflex one of the more defensively structured businesses in the mix. Single-use medical devices, recurring hospital demand, and global distribution offer a very different risk profile than the fund’s higher-beta positions.

Should you buy stock in Teleflex right now?

Before you buy stock in Teleflex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teleflex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teleflex. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.