Teleflex Stock Gains Following Barrigel's Launch in Japan

Teleflex Incorporated TFX recently announced the launch of the Barrigel rectal spacer in Japan, effective immediately following regulatory approval, insurance coverage acceptance and the issuance of appropriate use criteria by Japanese academic societies.

Barrigel’s commercialization in Japan marks a milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

TFX Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Teleflex rose 3.7%, closing the session at $124.30. Post Palette's business integration, Palette’s Barrigel continues to gain traction in the United States with strong sequential revenue momentum. Henceforth, we expect the expansion of Barrigel in Japan to maintain the positive market sentiment toward TFX stock.

Teleflex has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 11.3% compares favorably with the industry’s -5.2%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.9%.

About TFX’s Barrigel Rectal Spacer

Barrigel rectal spacer is the first and only hyaluronic rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the latter during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer. It is made from Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid. Barrigel rectal spacer has been proven to significantly reduce unwanted side effects from prostate cancer radiation therapy. Barrigel rectal spacer is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease.

Barrigel rectal spacer does not impose time constraints during injection and offers excellent visibility under ultrasound. This allows physicians to monitor the injection in real time and place the required amount precisely. As a result, a reliable distance between the prostate and rectum can be maintained, enabling a safer and more robust radiation therapy planning. This represents a new standard in rectal protection during radiation therapy.

Clinically Proven Efficacy of Barrigel Rectal Spacer

A U.S. clinical study found that 98% of men who were treated with Barrigel rectal spacer met the primary endpoint of achieving at least a 25% reduction in radiation to the rectum. Patients who met the primary endpoint averaged an 85% reduction in rectal V54 Gy radiation to the rectum. Barrigel rectal spacer is also proven superior in the reduction of acute and long-term Grade 1+ GI toxicity at 3 and 6 months compared to control.

Industry Prospects Favoring TFX

Per a Grand View Research report, Japan’s prostate cancer diagnostics market generated revenues of $345.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $438.0 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. In 2022, prostate cancer was the most common cancer among men in Japan, with 104.3 million new cases. It accounted for 18% of all cancer diagnoses nationwide.

More Updates From Teleflex

Last month, Teleflex completed its previously announced acquisition of the majority of BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG’s Vascular Intervention business. Teleflex paid €760 million in cash, minus certain adjustments, including some non-transferring working capital and other customary terms. The acquisition significantly expands the company’s interventional access product line with a wide range of therapeutic offerings, driving an enhanced global presence in the cath lab.

TFX Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, TFX shares have risen 3.9% compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth.

TFX’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Envista NVST, Boston Scientific BSX and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While Envista sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Boston Scientific and IDEXX Laboratories carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 16.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. Its earnings yield of 5.4% has also outpaced the industry’s -0.9% yield. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 31.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 2.4% to $2.98 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ 2025 earnings per share have climbed 3.1% to $12.55 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 29.1% in the past year against the industry’s 14% decline. IDEXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.7%.

