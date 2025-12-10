Teleflex Sells Acute Care, Interventional Urology, OEM Businesses For $2.03Bln

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a global provider of medical technologies, has entered into definitive agreements to divest its Acute Care, Interventional Urology, and OEM businesses for a combined total of $2.03 billion in cash.

The buyers include Intersurgical Ltd, which will acquire the Acute Care and Interventional Urology segments, and Montagu, together with Kohlberg, which will acquire the OEM business.

The divestiture is part of Teleflex's strategy to streamline its portfolio and sharpen its focus on core markets such as vascular access, interventional, and surgical technologies. By simplifying its global operating model and manufacturing footprint, the company aims to drive growth across critical care and high-acuity hospital markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex will receive approximately $1.5 billion for its OEM business and $530 million for Acute Care and Interventional Urology, subject to closing adjustments. On a combined basis, net proceeds are expected to be about $1.8 billion after tax.

The transactions, approved by Teleflex's Board of Directors, are anticipated to close in the second half of 2026, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Teleflex intends to use the proceeds to return significant capital to shareholders through a newly authorized $1 billion share repurchase program and to pay down debt, enhancing financial flexibility to support innovation and growth.

Chairman, President and CEO Liam Kelly stated that the sale "Establishes Teleflex as a more focused medical technologies leader" and positions the company for mid-single-digit growth as it concentrates on commercial excellence and innovation.

TFX closed yesterday's trading at $131.25, up 9.54%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $102.58 and $187.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.