Teleflex Q4 Loss Sharply Widens; Provides Weak FY26 Outlook; Shares Tumble 8.9%

(RTTNews) - Specialty medical devices provider Teleflex Inc. (TFX) reported Thursday that net loss for the fourth quarter sharply widened to $714.33 million or $16.15 per share from $136.66 million or $2.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations were $0.08 per share, compared to income from continuing operations of $0.77 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.93 per share, compared to $1.9 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased to $568.98 million from $442.01 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $6.25 and $6.55 per share on revenue growth of 14.4 to 15.4 percent, with constant currency adjusted revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TFX is trading on the NYSE at $102.00, down $9.96 or 8.90 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.