Teleflex Q1 Profit Increases, But Revenue Drops; Lowers Annual Profit Outlook On Tariff Impacts

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), a provider of specialty medical devices, Thursday reported significantly higher profit for the first quarter, primarily in the absence of pension settlement charges of $138.14 million it had recorded in the previous year. The company also raised its full-year revenue growth outlook but lowered its profit view to reflect the impact of tariffs.

Income from continuing operations was $95.10 million or $2.08 for the first quarter, higher than $15.74 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net income was $95.00 million or $2.07 per share, up from $15.29 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.91, lower than $3.21 in the prior year period. On average, 12 analysts expected profit of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined 5% to $700.67 million from $737.85 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $699.37 million.

For the full year, Teleflex has raised its revenue growth outlook to 1.28% - 2.28% from a decline of 0.35% to growth of 0.65%. On an adjusted constant currency basis, the company maintained its full year 2025 revenue growth outlook of 1% - 2%.

However, Teleflex has lowered its full-year EPS from continuing operations guidance to $6.51 - $6.91 from $8.85 - $9.25 citing assumption of currently enacted tariffs and separation and acquisition-related expenses. Outlook for adjusted EPS from continuing operations has been lowered to $13.20 - $13.60 from $13.95 - $14.35.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $14.09 per share on revenue growth of 0.46% for the year.

Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, "We expect an impact from tariffs of approximately $55 million in 2025, which will be recorded in cost of goods sold. We are currently evaluating mitigation strategies to reduce this exposure."

