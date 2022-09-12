Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Teleflex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$545m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$610m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Teleflex has an ROCE of 8.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.2%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:TFX Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Teleflex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Teleflex's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Teleflex in recent years. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Teleflex's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 5.2% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you're still interested in Teleflex it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Teleflex isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

