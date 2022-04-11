Markets
Teleflex Launches UroLift System In Japan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has launched the UroLift System in Japan for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlarged prostate. It is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company previously announced reimbursement approval from the Central Social Insurance Medical Council of Japan. In Japan, the UroLift System is indicated for patients with difficulty urinating associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Liam Kelly, CEO of Teleflex said, "As we execute on our overseas expansion strategy for the UroLift System, Japan represents an important milestone in our progress."

