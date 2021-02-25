Teleflex Issues 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) said the company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $12.50 and $12.70 for full year 2021, representing an increase of between 17.2% and 19.0%. On a GAAP basis, full year 2021 revenues are expected to increase between 10.0% and 11.5%. On a constant currency basis, the company estimates that revenues will increase between 8.0% and 9.5% over 2020.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 0.9% to $3.25, from $3.28, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $711.2 million, an increase of 4.4% from prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, fourth quarter net revenues increased 2.3%. Analysts expected revenue of $687.66 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.