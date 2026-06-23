Teleflex Initiates Enrollment In BIOMAG-III Trial For Freesolve RMS; BIOMAG-I Yields Promising Data

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced initiation of enrollment in the BIOMAG-III IDE trial for Freesolve Resorbable Magnesium Absorbable Scaffolds in treating damaged blood vessels.

The Freesolve Resorbable Magnesium Scaffold (RMS) was developed as an alternative to metallic stents, as the scaffold supporting the damaged blood vessel is resorbed over time to prevent immunogenic reactions. The RMS was designed to resorb within 12 months, reducing the likelihood of long-term events associated with traditional stents.

BIOMAG-III is a pivotal, randomized controlled trial (RCT) that plans to enroll 1859 patients across 120 sites worldwide. The study will utilise scaffolds up to 40 mm in length, and will compare the performance of the Freesolve RMS to Xience Drug Eluting Stent (DES). The primary endpoint will be measured using the target lesion failure (TLF) rate at 12 months.

The company recently completed enrollment in the prospective, multi-center BIOMAG-II study, recruiting about 1,861 patients across 20 countries.

Results from the BIOMAG-I trial were also published, with a 3.5% TLF rate reported four years after the implantation of the Freesolve RMS in patients, with no major clinical events in the intervening period. These positive outcomes strengthen the outlook for the BIOMAG-II and BIOMAG-III trials.

TFX is currently trading at $123.98, up 1.82%.

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