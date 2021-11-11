Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $341.94, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $341.94, representing a -23.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $449.38 and a 0.96% increase over the 52 week low of $338.68.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.29%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

