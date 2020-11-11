Dividends
TFX

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $368.45, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $368.45, representing a -9.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $409.27 and a 66.52% increase over the 52 week low of $221.27.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.77. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.68%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFX

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular