Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $400.72, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $400.72, representing a -10.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $449.38 and a 28.3% increase over the 52 week low of $312.33.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.89. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.7%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFX as a top-10 holding:

BlackRock Future Health ETF (BMED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BMED with an decrease of -4.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFX at 2.14%.

