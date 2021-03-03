Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $403.78, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $414.72 and a 82.48% increase over the 52 week low of $221.27.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.44%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFX as a top-10 holding:

BlackRock Future Health ETF (BMED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BMED with an increase of 15.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFX at 1.88%.

