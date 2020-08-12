Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that TFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $375.26, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFX was $375.26, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $405.07 and a 69.59% increase over the 52 week low of $221.27.

TFX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). TFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.79%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

