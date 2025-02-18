Teleflex Incorporated to Present at Raymond James & Associates Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4, 2025

Teleflex will present at the Raymond James Conference on March 4, 2025, with a live audio webcast available.

$TFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), will be presenting at the Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:25 p.m. (ET).





A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at





teleflex.com





.







About Teleflex Incorporated







As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.





Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.





At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit



teleflex.com.









Contacts:







Teleflex





Lawrence Keusch





Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development







investor.relations@teleflex.com











610-948-2836



