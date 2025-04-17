Teleflex Incorporated to Host Conference Call for Q1 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Teleflex Incorporated will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss its Q1 financial results.

Teleflex will provide its first quarter financial results and operational updates, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The conference call demonstrates Teleflex's commitment to communication and investor relations, as they facilitate direct access to company insights.

Teleflex highlights its diverse portfolio and dedication to improving health outcomes, reinforcing its position as a key player in the medical technology sector.

The inclusion of trusted brands under the Teleflex umbrella showcases the company's established market presence and reliability in healthcare solutions.

When is Teleflex's first quarter financial results conference call?

Teleflex will host its conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Teleflex conference call?

You can pre-register using the provided link to receive dial-in information or join the live audio webcast on teleflex.com.

What is the conference ID for the Teleflex call?

The conference ID for the Teleflex call is 69028.

Will there be a replay available for the Teleflex conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2025.

What areas does Teleflex focus on in their medical technology solutions?

Teleflex offers solutions in anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology, radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology.

Members of Congress have traded $TFX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TFX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $191.0 on 03/05/2025

WAYNE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide an operational update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 1, 2025.





To participate in the conference call, please utilize this





link





to pre-register and receive the dial-in information. The call can also be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website,





teleflex.com





.





An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time on May 1, 2025, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1 609 800 9909 (all other locations). The conference ID is 69028.







About Teleflex Incorporated







As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.





Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.





At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit





teleflex.com





.







Contacts:







Teleflex Incorporated:





Lawrence Keusch





Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development







investors.teleflex.com







610-948-2836











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.