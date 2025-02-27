Teleflex Incorporated Announces Retirement of CFO Thomas E. Powell and Appointment of John R. Deren as Successor

Teleflex CFO Thomas E. Powell to retire; John R. Deren appointed successor, ensuring leadership continuity.

Teleflex Incorporated announced that Thomas E. Powell, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective April 1, 2025. John R. Deren, currently the Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Powell on April 2, 2025. Powell will remain as a consultant until March 31, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition. Teleflex's CEO, Liam Kelly, praised Powell for his 13 years of contributions, particularly in enhancing the company's operating margins and developing the finance team. Deren, who has been part of Teleflex since 2013, brings over 30 years of financial management experience to his new role as CFO.

Thomas E. Powell has successfully contributed to the company for over 13 years, including driving significant adjusted operating margin expansion of 800 bps from 2012-2024.

John R. Deren, the new CFO, has extensive experience within Teleflex and a strong background in financial management, ensuring continuity in the finance leadership.

Mr. Powell's decision to serve as a consultant for an additional year after his retirement will support a smooth transition and maintain stability within the finance organization.

The announcement of the CFO's retirement could raise concerns about potential instability in the company's financial leadership during the transition period.

The necessity for a smooth transition plan suggests that substantial changes may be required to maintain the effectiveness of the finance organization, which could impact operational continuity.

Investors may perceive the departure of a long-term CFO as a risk, potentially leading to hesitancy in investment as they assess the new leadership's capability and vision for the company.

Who is retiring from Teleflex and when?

Thomas E. Powell, Teleflex’s Chief Financial Officer, is retiring on April 1, 2025.

Who will succeed Thomas E. Powell as CFO?

John R. Deren, currently Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed him on April 2, 2025.

What role will Thomas E. Powell have after retirement?

After retirement, Mr. Powell will serve as a consultant to Teleflex through March 31, 2026.

How long has Thomas E. Powell been with Teleflex?

Thomas E. Powell has been with Teleflex for over 13 years.

What is the focus of Teleflex as a company?

Teleflex is dedicated to improving health and quality of life through innovative medical technologies.

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that Thomas E. Powell, Teleflex’s Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2025. John R. Deren, who currently serves as Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Teleflex, will succeed Mr. Powell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2, 2025. Following his retirement, Mr. Powell will serve as a consultant to the company through March 31, 2026 to support continuity and a smooth transition.





“Tom has announced his desire to retire from Teleflex after more than 13 years with the company,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex. “Over the years, Tom has been a trusted partner in our efforts to build a durable growth company. He has been instrumental in driving adjusted operating margin expansion, which increased 800 bps from 2012-2024. As the company has grown, Tom has built a highly capable global finance organization, which keeps us well-positioned for the future. I would also like to recognize Tom’s prioritization to his own succession planning to ensure a well-planned and smooth transition in finance leadership. I want to thank Tom for his numerous contributions to Teleflex and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement. I also want to welcome John as the new chief financial officer and look forward to working closely with him. John’s knowledge of the Teleflex business and his trusted stewardship of the finance function will provide continuity and be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”





Mr. Deren has had a wide-ranging set of responsibilities within the Teleflex Finance organization since joining the company in 2013. During his tenure, John has had executive oversight of various functions within Finance, including Corporate Finance, Finance Shared Services, Global Supply Chain Finance, Treasury, and Tax.





John has over 30 years of financial management and reporting experience for public companies. He began his career and obtained his CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers and progressed to then hold finance leadership roles at Rohm and Haas, Exelon Generation, and Trinseo prior to joining Teleflex.







