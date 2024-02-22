Teleflex Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.11 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $78.59 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $773.91 million from $758.00 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.11 Mln. vs. $78.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.26 -Revenue (Q4): $773.91 Mln vs. $758.00 Mln last year.

