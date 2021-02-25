Teleflex Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $76.13 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $108.27 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $153.7 million or $3.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $711.18 million from $680.95 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $153.7 Mln. vs. $154.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.25 vs. $3.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.05 -Revenue (Q4): $711.18 Mln vs. $680.95 Mln last year.

