Teleflex Inc Announces Decline In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $76.748 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $77.141 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $710.932 million from $641.715 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $76.748 Mln. vs. $77.141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.97 -Revenue (Q1): $710.932 Mln vs. $641.715 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13-$13.60

