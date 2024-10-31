Teleflex falls -14.1%

Teleflex (TFX) is down -14.1%, or -$33.05 to $202.17.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TFX:
- Teleflex Reports Q3 Revenue Increase and Share Buyback
- Teleflex reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.49, consensus $3.39
- Teleflex narrows 2024 adjusted EPS view to $13.90-$14.20 from $13.80-$14.20
- TFX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Teleflex’s Barrigel rectal spacer shows safety, efficacy in new presentation
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.