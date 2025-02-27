TELEFLEX Earnings Results: $TFX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TELEFLEX ($TFX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $3.89 per share, missing estimates of $3.90 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $795,410,000, missing estimates of $821,457,058 by $-26,047,058.

TELEFLEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of TELEFLEX stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

TELEFLEX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,919,119 of award payments to $TFX over the last year.

