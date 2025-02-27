TELEFLEX Earnings Results: $TFX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TELEFLEX ($TFX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $3.89 per share, missing estimates of $3.90 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $795,410,000, missing estimates of $821,457,058 by $-26,047,058.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TFX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TELEFLEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of TELEFLEX stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 494,147 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,948,283
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 407,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,516,527
- INVESCO LTD. added 347,003 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,759,593
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 262,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,695,544
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 261,279 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,502,436
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 215,961 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,436,738
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 199,975 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,591,550
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TELEFLEX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,919,119 of award payments to $TFX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FREEZE DRIED PLASMA COMMERCIAL VIABILITY ACTIVITIES: $1,399,558
- INTRA-AORTIC BALLOON PUMP: $135,800
- MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR PROJECT: $62,080
- HELIUM REGULATOR PM: $31,980
- AORTIC BALLOON PUMPS: $31,980
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.