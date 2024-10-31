Teleflex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TFX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $226.91, changing hands as low as $197.38 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading off about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $183.9089 per share, with $257.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.47. The TFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

