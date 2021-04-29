Markets
Teleflex Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS, Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Teleflex Inc. (TFX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for full-year 2021, based on results for the first quarter and the our outlook for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $8.00 to $8.10 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $12.65 and $12.85 per share on revenue growth of 10.50 to 11.75 percent, with constant currency revenue growth of 8.50 to 9.75 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in the range of $8.15 to $8.25 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $12.50 and $12.70 per share on revenue growth of 10.0 to 11.5 percent, with constant currency revenue growth of 8.0 to 9.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.63 per share on revenue growth of 11.0 percent to $2.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

