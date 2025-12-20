Teleflex (BIT:1TFX) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 127.05

The average one-year price target for Teleflex (BIT:1TFX) has been revised to €127.05 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of €114.06 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €104.82 to a high of €187.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from the latest reported closing price of €112.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 12.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TFX is 0.19%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 60,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,569K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,945K shares , representing a decrease of 30.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TFX by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,161K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TFX by 3.43% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,898K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TFX by 18.92% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,886K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,632K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TFX by 22.13% over the last quarter.

