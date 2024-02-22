News & Insights

BioTech
TFX

Teleflex beats quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for medical devices

February 22, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Teleflex TFX.N reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, on the back of strong demand for its medical devices and surgical equipment.

Rivals such as Stryker SYK.N, Boston Scientific BSX.N and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N have recently benefited from a post-pandemic increase in demand for devices used in surgeries.

The manufacturer of hospital supplies and single-use medical devices reported a 2.1% rise in revenue from a year earlier to $773.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of $768.7 billion, according to LSEG data.

Teleflex's vascular access unit, its largest, which makes equipment like catheters and probes used in bloodstream-related procedures, reported revenue of $186.7 million, beating estimates of $183.5 million.

Its interventional unit, which focuses on heart and medical imaging devices, reported sales of $135.6 million, above estimates of $132 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company expects a 2024 profit of $13.55-$13.95 per share, on an adjusted basis. Analysts expect a profit of $13.84 per share for the period.

Teleflex expects revenue to grow between 3.6% and 4.6% in 2024.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $3.38 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $3.26, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFX
SYK
BSX
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.