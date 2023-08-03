News & Insights

US Markets
TFX

Teleflex beats profit estimates on strong demand for medical devices

August 03, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc TFX.N reported better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of strong demand for its medical devices and equipment such as catheters.

The hospital supplies and single-use medical devices manufacturer is benefiting from an ongoing recovery in volumes of some non-urgent surgical procedures and easing of staffing shortages at hospitals.

The company began as a manufacturer of mechanical controls for military aircrafts in the 1940s but has since divested other businesses to focus on medical devices. Its devices are used in bloodstream-related procedures and by physicians who specialize in minimally invasive procedures.

Teleflex reported a 5.5% rise in revenue to $743.3 million for the quarter ended July 2, higher than estimates of $729.91 million.

It's Vascular Access unit, the firm's largest and which makes medical devices for bloodstream related procedures, posted revenue of $173.8 million, a 6% rise from a year earlier, beating estimates of $173.46 million.

Teleflex's Interventional segment, that focuses on heart and medical imaging devices, reported sales of $124.8 million, beating estimates of $121.23 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company, seeking to expand its urinary and reproductive health portfolio, recently reported an agreement to acquire privately held Palette Life Sciences AB for an upfront cash payment of $600 mln.

Palette is estimated to generate net sales of about $56 million, on a standalone basis, in 2023 but Teleflex is not expecting the deal to significantly impact its revenue for the year.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $3.41 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $3.21 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.