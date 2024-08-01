Teleflex Authorized To Buy Back Up To $500 Mln Of Shares; Improves Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share buyback)

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) said its Board has authorized a share repurchase of up to $500 million, including a $200 million accelerated share repurchase or ASR. The company intends to launch the $200 million ASR on August 2.

Teleflex also revised up its annual adjusted EPS guidance. It now expects adjusted EPS of $13.80 to $14.20, higher than earlier expectations of $13.60 to $13.95. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $13.73 per share, for the year.

However, the medical devices firm has slashed its full-year net earnings guidance. It now projects net EPS of $6.43 to $6.83, compared with the previous outlook of $6.87 to $7.22.

It has increased annual revenue growth outlook to a range of 3.40 percent - 4.40 percent, from the earlier expectation of 3.35 percent-4.35 percent. This revised outlook reflects an increase in reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years, and estimate for around 0.40 percent negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Q2 Results:

Teleflex reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $80.038 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $111.335 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $749.691 million from $743.259 million last year.

Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $80.038 Mln. vs. $111.335 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $749.691 Mln vs. $743.259 Mln last year.

