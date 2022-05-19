Teleflex: UroLift System Gets Regulatory Clearance In China For Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

(RTTNews) - Medical technologies firm Teleflex Inc. (TFX) announced Thursday that its UroLift System for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH has received regulatory clearance in China.

The National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the system, which is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH.

Teleflex said it will seek commercialization of the product in China in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BPH, commonly known as an enlarged prostate, is a condition which may cause bothersome urinary symptoms in men. UroLift System treatment can be performed as a same-day outpatient procedure.

In China, it is indicated for the improvement of symptoms due to urinary outflow obstruction secondary to BPH in men 50 years of age or older. According to the company, over 25 million men are diagnosed with BPH in China.

Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex said, "China is another milestone in our overseas expansion strategy for the UroLift System and provides healthcare practitioners in that region more options for treating men suffering from BPH. As a key component of our durable growth strategy, Teleflex remains committed to making the UroLift System the standard of care in the treatment of BPH globally."

The prostatic urethral lift procedure, using the UroLift System, is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. Worldwide, more than 350,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets.

