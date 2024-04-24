Teledyne's (TDY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, '24 EPS View Down

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line improved 0.4% from $4.53 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $3.72 per share, down 0.3% from the prior-year period’s earnings figure of $3.73.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Operational Highlights

Total sales were $1.35 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 3.6%. The top line also dropped 2.4% from $1.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



This improvement can be attributed to higher year-over-year sales recorded in its Aerospace and Defense Electronics business segment.

Segmental Performance

Instrumentation: Sales in this segment slipped 0.9% year over year to $330.4 million, driven by lower sales from test and measurement instrumentation and environmental instrumentation product lines.



The adjusted operating income increased 5.9% year over year to $89.4 million.



Digital Imaging: Quarterly sales in this division declined 4.1% year over year to $740.8 million. The decrease was due to lower sales of industrial imaging cameras and micro-electro-mechanical systems.



The adjusted operating income dropped 3.7% year over year to $161.8 million.



Aerospace and Defense Electronics: Sales in this segment totaled $185.7 million, up 7.2% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales of aerospace and defense electronics.



The adjusted operating income increased 10.4% year over year to $52.1 million.



Engineered Systems: Revenues in this division declined 10.5% year over year to $93.2 million due to lower sales of engineered products and energy systems.



This segment's operating income declined 73% to $2.7 million.

Financial Condition

Teledyne’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $912.4 million as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $648.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The total long-term debt was $2.65 billion compared with $2.64 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cashflow from operating activities totaled $291 million at the end of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $203 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Capital expenditure for the fourth quarter amounted to $15.9 million, down from $24.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



TDY generated free cash flow of $275.1 million at March 2024-end, indicating a 54% year-over-year increase.

Guidance

Teledyne expects to generate adjusted earnings in the band of $4.40-$4.50 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.07, higher than the company's guided range.



For 2024, Teledyne has lowered its expected adjusted earnings to the range of $19.25-$19.45 per share from its prior guidance range of $20.35-$20.68. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $20.56 per share, higher than the company’s new guidance range.

Zacks Rank

Teledyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22.



RTX’s first-quarter net sales were $19,305 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,412.6 million by 4.8%. The top line also improved 12% from $17,214 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 by 9.1%. However, the bottom line declined 1.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.43.



Its net sales were $17.20 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion by 6.2%. The top line also increased 13.7% from $15.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the first quarter, the company’s net sales totaled $472.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475 million by 0.6%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $457.7 million.





Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.