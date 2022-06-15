Teledyne's (TDY) FLIR Unveils New Modular Robot Kobra 725

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY business unit, Teledyne FLIR, recently unveiled its Kobra 725 modular robot, which offers enhanced and technologically advanced features compared to the Kobra 710 unmanned ground system. This launch exemplifies Teledyne’s capability to continuously upgrade its products to meet the ever-changing requirements of military expeditions.

Significance of Kobra 725

The newly launched Kobra 725 comes with a series of upgrades and enhancements that will aid in effortless military expeditions. It further aims to provide a powerful, highly mobile system that will assist in mitigating potential threats during military missions.

Moreover, Kobra 725 offers unmatched power and payload support in an easy-to-operate package. The robot’s advanced manipulator arm can lift heavy loads and stretches to a height of nearly four meters to access hard-to-reach places.

Additionally, at less than 250 kg, the rugged Kobra 725 is highly maneuverable, even in rough terrain, and can climb stairs and even surmount jersey barriers. Meanwhile, its new technology boasts the features of full-HD cameras with wide-angle visual/thermal mobility cameras, field-swappable radio modules and AES-256 encryption.

Such enhanced features make it perfectly suitable for a range of military applications, namely Explosive Ordnance Disposal/counter-vehicle-borne IED missions, remote CBRN detection, weapon integration and reconnaissance, coupled with other hard jobs, from building safety and hazmat inspection to nuclear power maintenance.

Going forward, due to technologically advanced features, which are well-suited for any military mission, Teledyne Technologies is likely to witness a steady inflow of orders involving the robot. This, in turn, shall bolster TDY’s revenues from its newly formed business through Teledyne FLIR, which manufactures robotic platforms like Kobra 725.

Growth Prospects

To enhance warfare capabilities with modern technology, nations are increasingly spending on robotics to ease the military expeditions of ground troops.

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global military robot market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 7% over the 2022-2031 period. Such projections exemplify immense opportunities for Teledyne Technologies, with an already established position in the military defense market, to further reap the benefits of the expanding robot market.

Prominent defense majors that are involved in manufacturing military robots and hence can enjoy the perks of the military robot market’s growth trends are Northrop Grumman NOC, BAE System BAESY and Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT.

Northrop Grumman's Andros FX is a dexterous unmanned ground vehicle designed to defeat a wide range of threats, including vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices. It also features updated system electronics, mobility improvements for increased speed and maneuverability and a new touchscreen operator control unit with 3-D system graphics, advanced manipulator controls and improved user interface.

Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%. NOC shares have appreciated 22.1% in the past year.

BAE Systems’ Robotic Technology Demonstrator (“RTD”) is an advancement for unmanned combat vehicles. RTD technologies include sensors with true 360-degree situational awareness, including long-wave infrared imaging, signal processing and video distribution. It also includes a tethered unmanned aerial system to support situational awareness and reconnaissance.

BAE Systemsboasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2%. BAESY stock has rallied 21.1% in the past year.

Elbit Systems has field-proven technology and real-world operational experience in designing, integrating and deploying reliable and scalable robotic and autonomous systems. Its PROBOT (professional robot) platform is designed from the ground up as an autonomous, robust, lightweight tactical support vehicle with high mobility and all-terrain maneuverability in urban and rural environments. PROBOT can carry heavy payloads and integrate into logistics, medevac, CBRNE, ISR and special operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elbit Systems’ 2022 sales indicates a surge of 7.2% from the prior-year reported figure. ESLT shares have appreciated 44.6% in the past year.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Teledyne Technologies have declined 15.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 7.3%.



Zacks Rank

Teledyne Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

