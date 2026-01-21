Teledyne's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 by 8.1%. The bottom line also improved 14.1% from $5.52 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of $5.84 per share, up 39% from the prior-year period’s earnings of $4.20 per share.



TDY reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $21.99 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.52 by 2.2%. The full-year earnings were also higher than the year-ago figure of $19.73 per share.

Operational Highlights of TDY

Total sales were $1.61 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion by 2.7%. The top line also surged 7.3% from $1.50 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement can be attributed to higher year-over-year sales recorded in the majority of its business segments.



The company reported sales of $6.12 billion during 2025, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. The full-year sales were also higher than the reported figure of $5.67 billion in 2024.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

TDY’s Segmental Performance

Instrumentation: Sales in this segment increased 3.7% year over year to $382.6 million, driven by higher sales of environmental instrumentation, primarily driven by increased sales of gas detection products.



The adjusted operating income rose 6.4% year over year to $107.3 million.



Digital Imaging: Quarterly sales in this division increased 3.4% year over year to $850.5 million. The jump was due to higher sales of commercial infrared imaging components and subsystems, as well as unmanned air systems.



The adjusted operating income rose 79.4% year over year to $162.9 million.



Aerospace and Defense Electronics: Sales in this segment totaled $275.9 million, up 40.4% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales of defense electronics.



The adjusted operating income increased 23% year over year to $69.4 million.



Engineered Systems: Revenues in this division fell 9.9% year over year to $103.3 million due to lower sales of engineered products and energy systems.



This segment's operating income rose 17.3% to $11.5 million.

Financial Condition of TDY

Teledyne’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $352.4 million as of Dec. 28, 2025, compared with $649.8 million as of Dec. 29, 2024.



Its long-term debt was $2.03 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $2.65 billion as of Dec. 29, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities totaled $379 million for the fourth quarter compared with $332.4 million in the prior-year period.



TDY generated free cash flow of $339.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $303.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

TDY’s Guidance

Teledyne expects to generate adjusted earnings in the band of $5.40-$5.50 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.54 per share, higher than the company's guided range.



For 2026, Teledyne expects its adjusted earnings to be in the range of $23.45-$23.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $23.85 per share, which lies on the upper end of the company’s guided range.

TDY’s Zacks Rank

Teledyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

CurtissWright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11, after market close.



The consensus estimate for CW’s fourth-quarter sales indicates an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.75% for the trailing four quarters.



Rocket Lab RKLB is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results soon.



The consensus estimate for RKLB’s fourth-quarter sales indicates an improvement of 34.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.51% for the trailing four quarters.



Transdigm Group TDG is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results soon.



The consensus estimate for TDG’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales implies an improvement of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.84% for the trailing four quarters.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.