Teledyne's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '26 EPS View Raised

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from $4.95 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of $4.85 per share, up 21.6% from the prior-year period’s earnings of $3.99.



The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to higher net sales and operating income in the first quarter than the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

Operational Highlights of TDY

Total sales were $1.56 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion by 3.3%. The top line also jumped 7.6% from $1.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement can be attributed to higher year-over-year sales recorded in the majority of its business segments.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

TDY’s Segmental Performance

Instrumentation: Sales in this segment increased 5.3% year over year to $361.4 million, driven by higher sales of marine instrumentation, primarily due to stronger offshore energy and defense markets.



The adjusted operating income declined 4.2% year over year to $91.9 million.



Digital Imaging: Quarterly sales in this division increased 7.9% year over year to $816.9 million. The jump was due to higher sales of infrared imaging detectors, components and subsystems for both defense and commercial applications, as well as higher surveillance and unmanned air systems for defense applications.



The adjusted operating income rose 13.1% year over year to $189.7 million.



Aerospace and Defense Electronics: Sales in this segment totaled $277.5 million, up 14.4% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales of defense electronics.



The adjusted operating income increased 23.2% year over year to $77.5 million.



Engineered Systems: Revenues in this division fell 2.6% year over year to $104.3 million due to lower sales of engineered products and energy systems.



This segment's operating income rose 8.3% to $11.7 million.

Financial Condition of TDY

Teledyne’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $521.4 million as of March 29, 2026 compared with $352.4 million as of Dec. 28, 2025.



Its long-term debt was $2.026 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared with $2.025 billion as of Dec. 28, 2025.



Cash flow from operating activities totaled $234 million for the first quarter compared with $242.6 million in the prior-year period.



TDY generated free cash flow of $204.3 million, down from $224.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

TDY’s Guidance

Teledyne expects to generate adjusted earnings in the band of $5.70-$5.80 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, which is at the higher end of the company's guided range.



For 2026, Teledyne raised its adjusted earnings to be in the range of $23.85-$24.15 per share compared with the prior range of $23.45-$23.85. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $23.90 per share, which is at the lower end of the company's guided range.

TDY’s Zacks Rank

Teledyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Q1 Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s earnings is pegged at $6.67 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $18.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.9%.



General Dynamics Corporation GD is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s earnings is pegged at $3.68 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $12.7 billion, calling for a year-over-year rise of 3.9%.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $5.42 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.