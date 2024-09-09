Teledyne Wins Deal to Supply Multi-Spectral Imaging Systems

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.’s TDY business unit, Teledyne FLIR Defense, recently won a $20.8 million contract to supply its Star SAFIRE 380-HLD multi-spectral imaging systems. The award has been offered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force .



Within the next three years, Teledyne is expected to supply 10 Star SAFIRE 380-HLD systems as part of the agreement. The company has already shipped one spare unit and two systems to JMSDF for testing and assessment.

Significance of TDY’s Star SAFIRE 380-HLD



The Star SAFIRE 380-HLD is an ultra-long-range aerial surveillance system that provides high-definition visual and thermal images to operators. It has excellent picture stabilization and, with its laser designator and rangefinder, delivers extremely precise target localization and laser spot placement.



With its exceptional capabilities, the SS 380-HLD can function in all weather situations. It is the world's most commonly used imaging system of its kind for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting operations.

TDY’s Place in Military Thermal Imaging



With the advancement and integration of technology into larger defense and security systems, military thermal imaging is witnessing increasing demand from military and law enforcement sectors for its enhanced operational capabilities.



This is likely to have prompted the Market Research Future firm to predict that the military thermal imaging market will witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2024-2032 period. This market growth prospect is anticipated to bode well for Teledyne, which offers a wide range of thermal imaging systems for military operations.



TDY is a well-known producer of sophisticated technological solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, including thermal imaging systems. These systems are critical for modern military and law enforcement operations, allowing people to detect, identify and engage targets effectively in a variety of environments where visibility is limited or obstructed.



Its product portfolio includes a wide variety of military thermal weapons sights, such as Ranger HRC-MS, Ranger HDC and Ranger MS-UC DefendIR. Such significant products in its portfolio enable Teledyne to witness a stream of order flow like the latest one, which is likely to boost its revenue generation prospects.

Opportunities for TDY’s Peers



Apart from Teledyne, other defense majors, who have established themselves in the military thermal imaging business and thus stand to gain from the anticipated expansion of this industry, are as follows:



RTX Corporation RTX: The company's Combined Vision System gives pilots the finest possible perspective by combining real-time thermal images from its improved vision system with weather-independent synthetic vision in a single view for advanced situational awareness. It also offers full-view dynamic object identification and eliminates unexpected collisions.



The RTX stock boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 7% from the previous year’s figure.



BAE Systems BAESY: The company’s Thermal Imaging Module TIM 1500 allows the user to see deep into the battlefield, increasing surveillance and target acquisition range and giving the warfighter the capacity to outperform the opponent in battlefield.



The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 36.3% from the previous year’s level.



L3Harris Technologies LHX: The company’s Infrared Target Acquisition Sight system enhances thermal imaging capabilities in armored combat vehicles, resulting in improved target detection, recognition and identification ranges.



The LHX stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L3Harris’ 2024 sales implies an improvement of 9.6% from the previous year’s level.

TDY Stock’s Price Movement



In the past three months, TDY shares have risen 8.4% compared to the industry’s 5.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TDY’s Zacks Rank



Teledyne currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

