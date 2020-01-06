Teledyne Unit Buys OakGate Technology, Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) announced that its unit, Teledyne LeCroy, has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.

Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne, said: "The acquisition of OakGate allows Teledyne to provide a complete set of software and hardware used from the design of new data storage devices to the use of such devices in hyperscale cloud storage networks."

