Teledyne To Buy Netherlands' Adimec; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY), a provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Adimec Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Netherlands' Adimec develops customized high-performance industrial and scientific cameras.

Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne, said, "Adimec possesses uniquely complementary technology, products and customers in the shared strategic focus areas of healthcare, global defense, and semiconductor and electronics inspection."

According to Joost van Kuijk, Adimec's Chief Executive Officer, Adimec's success has always been built on ensuring imaging excellence in demanding applications through an unwavering focus on individual customer requirements.

